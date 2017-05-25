Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ariana Grande To Help Pay Funeral Expenses For Victims Of Concert Attack

Reports say the star is in contact with victim's family members to help pay for funeral expenses.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
2016 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Singer Ariana Grande is reaching out to the family’s of the victims of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack to offer to pay for funerals, The Daily Mail reports.

A fan site for the star reported that Ariana was in contact with victim’s families to help alleviate some of the financial burden from the tragedy.

Grande’s camp has not confirmed the claims, but a rep close to the news site said, “Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost.”

“We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together.”

On Monday night, suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, detonated a device at the end of Ariana Grande’s concert at The Manchester Arena. killing 22 people and injuring 59 others.

One of the fatalities was an Ariana fan, Georgina Callander, who recently posed with the twenty-two year old pop star at a meet and greet.

RELATED LINKS

Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert Explosion

22 Dead After Terrorist Attack At Ariana Grande Concert At Britain’s Manchester Arena

 

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 4 weeks ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 1 month ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 3 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 3 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 4 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 4 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 6 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 7 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 7 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 7 months ago
11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 7 months ago
11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 7 months ago
11.02.16
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 7 months ago
10.31.16
Playlist