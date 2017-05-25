Ariana Grande To Help Pay Funeral Expenses For Victims Of Concert Attack

Singer Ariana Grande is reaching out to the family’s of the victims of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack to offer to pay for funerals, The Daily Mail reports.

A fan site for the star reported that Ariana was in contact with victim’s families to help alleviate some of the financial burden from the tragedy.

Grande’s camp has not confirmed the claims, but a rep close to the news site said, “Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost.”

“We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together.”

On Monday night, suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, detonated a device at the end of Ariana Grande’s concert at The Manchester Arena. killing 22 people and injuring 59 others.

One of the fatalities was an Ariana fan, Georgina Callander, who recently posed with the twenty-two year old pop star at a meet and greet.

