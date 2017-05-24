The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Nicki Minaj Told Ellen DeGeneres She Isn’t Having Sex For 1 Year

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Nicki Minaj has cleared up some dating rumors and confirmed that she’s dating the rapper Nas. She went on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and made it clear that she’s not dating Drake, who called her ‘the love of my life’ at the Billboard Awards on Sunday. When Ellen asked if they have had sleepovers, Nicki said, ‘We have. I go to him. Him coming to me was too forward.’ But Nicki says she has not done ‘the nasty’ with him yet. She says she wants to go without sex and be celibate for a year – because she ‘hates men.’ The audience burst into nervous laughter, and then applauded.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’ [VIDEO]
 4 weeks ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 1 month ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 3 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 3 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 4 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 4 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 6 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 6 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 7 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 7 months ago
11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 7 months ago
11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 7 months ago
11.02.16
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 7 months ago
10.31.16
Playlist