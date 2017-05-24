Nicki Minaj Told Ellen DeGeneres She Isn’t Having Sex For 1 Year

Nicki Minaj has cleared up some dating rumors and confirmed that she’s dating the rapper Nas. She went on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and made it clear that she’s not dating Drake, who called her ‘the love of my life’ at the Billboard Awards on Sunday. When Ellen asked if they have had sleepovers, Nicki said, ‘We have. I go to him. Him coming to me was too forward.’ But Nicki says she has not done ‘the nasty’ with him yet. She says she wants to go without sex and be celibate for a year – because she ‘hates men.’ The audience burst into nervous laughter, and then applauded.

