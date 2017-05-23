(LISTEN) Jess West Talks To The Joe And Alex Show About Her Patriotic Male Rompers That Have Gone Viral

Jess West from Jess West Costumes was in studio this morning on The Joe And Alex Show talking about her business and all of the attention she has been getting with her Patriotic Male Rompers. Listen to the interview below.

For more info about Jess West Costumes – jesswestcostumes.com

Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: