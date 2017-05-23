The Garbage
London Waitress FIRED For Having Sexy Time With Orlando Bloom

yoalexrapz
A London waitress got fired after her bosses found her naked in Orlando Bloom’s hotel room after spending the night with the star. The 21-year-old was pouring drinks for the 40-year-old actor, when she hit it off with him.  Her friend says when her shift ended, he invited her back to his suite for a drink.
Orlando left early the next morning for an interview, but she remained in his bed, where a manager at the hotel later found her. The manager asked her, “You work here?” and she responded, “Yes, why?” The manager quickly closed the door, and within an hour, she received a text informing her that she was fired for “fraternizing with clients.” She does not regret the “night of incredible sex.” She says there was real electricity between her and Orlando from the moment they saw each other. She said she had an amazing time, that body was very good, and that he was an exceptionally good lover.

