Entertainment News
Breaking
Home > Entertainment News

REPORT: Fatal Explosion At Ariana Grande’s Concert In UK, Multiple Fatalities Reported

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
2013 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

According to NBC News, at least 19 people were killed and about 50 others were injured in a suspected suicide bombing Monday night after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England per the authorities. See the tweet below:

The Manchester Arena also released a statement confirming the incident and sending out “thoughts and prayers to the victims” See the tweet below:

According to The Rolling Stone, audience members claimed the first explosion occurred after Grande’s last song at roughly 10:40pm, which incited panic, causing many people to run and scream while trying to get out.

The Rolling Stone also reportedly spoke to Universal Music’s Joseph Carrozza who says, “Ariana is okay” and they “are further investigating what happened.” Grande, was in the middle of her international tour supporting her 2016 album, Dangerous Woman.

This is a developing story and we will update as more details become available. 

SOURCE: NBC News, The Rolling Stone PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

20 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail (PHOTOS)

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail (PHOTOS)

Continue reading REPORT: Fatal Explosion At Ariana Grande’s Concert In UK, Multiple Fatalities Reported

20 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Latest
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’ [VIDEO]
 3 weeks ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 1 month ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 2 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 3 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 4 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 4 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 6 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 6 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 7 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 7 months ago
11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 7 months ago
11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 7 months ago
11.02.16
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 7 months ago
10.31.16
Playlist