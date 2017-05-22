2017 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room

2017 Billboard Music Awards – Press Room

Photo by 2017 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Drake Breaks Record For Most Billboard Music Award Wins In A Night

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

LAS VEGAS, NV – People get mad in the comments section because we post so much about Drake. However, we have to post what the people are listening to and it’s evident Drake reigns supreme after taking home a record 13 trophies at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday (May 21).

Drizzy — who was nominated 22 times — nabbed several trophies before the official ceremony even started. But during the event, his wins for Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Artist put him ahead of Adele’s record set in 2012. That year, the British superstar took home 12 trophies.

In one of his acceptance speeches, Drake saluted Ludacris to prove their beef is dead and also professed his love for Nicki Minaj.

Finish this story [here]

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’ [VIDEO]
 3 weeks ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 1 month ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 2 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 3 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 3 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 4 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 6 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 6 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 7 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 7 months ago
11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 7 months ago
11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 7 months ago
11.02.16
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 7 months ago
10.31.16
Playlist