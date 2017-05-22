Via | HipHopDX
Check out the list of 2017 Billboard Music Awards winners below.
Top Artist:
Adele
Beyonce
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake — WINNER
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham
Zayn — WINNER
Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity:
Luke Bryan
Nicki Minaj
The Chainsmokers
The Weeknd
Twenty One Pilots — WINNER
Top Male Artist:
Justin Bieber
Drake — WINNER
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist:
Adele
Beyonce — WINNER
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N’ Roses
Twenty One Pilots — WINNER
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Beyonce
Drake — WINNER
Prince
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Drake — WINNER
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Drake — WINNER
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots — WINNER
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Drake — WINNER
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Hot 100 Song:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer” — WINNER
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Top Selling Song:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring, WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — WINNER
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Top Radio Song:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”
Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — WINNER
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — WINNER
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Rihanna, “Needed Me”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top Streaming Song (Video):
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
Desiigner, “Panda” — WINNER
Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Beyonce, Lemonade
Drake, Views — WINNER
Rihanna, Anti
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
The Weeknd, Starboy
Top Social Artist:
Justin Bieber
BTS — WINNER
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist:
Justin Bieber
Beyonce — WINNER
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top R&B Artist:
Beyonce — WINNER
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour:
Beyonce — WINNER
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
Top Rap Artist:
J. Cole
Desiigner
Drake — WINNER
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Top Rap Album:
J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only
Drake, Views — WINNER
Kevin Gates, Isla
DJ Khaled, Major Key
A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service
Top Rap Tour
Drake — WINNER
Future
Kanye West
Top Rap Song:
Desiigner, “Panda” — WINNER
Drake, “Fake Love”
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Top Rap Collaboration:
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles” — WINNER
Top R&B Album:
Beyonce, Lemonade — WINNER
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Frank Ocean, Blonde
Rihanna, Anti
The Weeknd, Starboy
Top R&B Song:
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — WINNER
Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
Rihanna, “Needed Me”
Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top R&B Collaboration:
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — WINNER
PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, “Come And See Me”
Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:
Hamilton: An American Musical — WINNER
Moana
Purple Rain
Suicide Squad: The Album
Trolls
Top Country Artist:
Florida Georgia Line
Blake Shelton — WINNER
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Top Country Tour:
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney — WINNER
Dixie Chicks
Top Rock Artist:
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
Twenty One Pilots — WINNER
X Ambassadors
Top Rock Tour:
Coldplay — WINNER
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Latin Artist:
J Balvin
Juan Gabriel — WINNER
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
The Chainsmokers — WINNER
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
Top Christian Artist:
Lauren Daigle — WINNER
Hillsong Worship
Hillary Scott & the Family
Skillet
Chris Tomlin
Top Gospel Artist:
Jekalyn Carr
Kirk Franklin — WINNER
Travis Greene
Tamela Mann
Hezekiah Walker
Top Country Album:
Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know
Florida Georgia Line, Dig Your Roots
Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest
Chris Stapleton, Traveller — WINNER
Keith Urban, Ripcord
Top Rock Album:
The Lumineers, Cleopatra
Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct — WINNER
Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
See the remaining list [here]