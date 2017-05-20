48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

‘Empire’s’ Bryshere Gray Channels His Best Taylor Swift On ‘Lip Sync Battle’

Rocking a onsie, a blond wig and red lipstick, the 23-year actor was committed to his hilarious performance.

radionowindy Staff
By the looks if his incredibly portrayal of Hakeem Lyon on the FOX drama Empire, it’s pretty clear that Bryshere Gray is a pretty committed performer. The same can be said for his recent stint on Lip Sync Battle—the 23-year actor dug deep when he channelled his inner Taylor Swift.

Rocking a onsie and blond wig Gray, lip synched for life Swift’s hit song “We’re Never Ever Getting Back Together.” Take a look:

Although he’s excited for folks to see his performance he recently told Hollywood Life that there’s major one thing he hope will come from it.

“What I hope that Taylor takes away from this… I hope she retweets it! If she could retweet it, then it would go everywhere!

He also shared why he chose this particular song: “I think because that song is so impactful to the world and the song is so big for the culture,” he explained. “It went so viral with her doing it that I felt that it would reach the fans that I want to reach!”

When asked what it was like to compete against actress Rumor Willis, he had nothing but kind words.

“Rumer, I love working with her. I was so excited to hear that I was going to compete against her. I was like, ‘Oh My God, I just fell in love with her on set [of Empire]!’ She is a great friend, she is phenomenal!”

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Gray’s lip synch performance?

SOURCE: Hollywood Life

Playlist