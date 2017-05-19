LISTEN: Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” Is ALL About Taylor Swift

Katy Perry released another song from her album “Witness” last night with Nicki Minaj called “Swish Swish” which is clearly about Taylor Swift. The art for the song is Katy Perry holding receipts.



So Taylor’s good friend Ruby Rose heard the song and tweeted to Taylor’s defense and called the song “Purposeful poop” and called her other single “Bon Appetit” “Bomb Apetit”. Then she said, “I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as a political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: