Buster’s Dog House: Help Filbert Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Nala find a brand new home!

At 3 years and 2 months old, Filbert is a male neutered shelter dog and can be adopted for a $160 fee.

Filbert is a fun pup, but he’s a little shy. He really wants to come out of his shell, but he needs your help!

With a kind, quiet, and patient new family, Filbert will feel like he can conquer the world. He’s ready to learn and grow with you!

Filbert is also a very sweet, sensitive boy who loves to be praised! Plus, he likes to play with toys and is very food-motivated, so he will likely do well with treat-based training.

IndyHumane staff can set up an introduction if you have children in the home, to make sure everyone will get along well and you can learn more about Filbert here.

Meet Filbert From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

