Rocker Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, has died at age 52.

Cornell’s rep confirmed that he died last night in Detroit. His rep called the death “sudden and unexpected” and said his wife and family were shocked by it. The family says they’ll be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause of death. Soundgarden just performed here on May 10th at White River State Park.

