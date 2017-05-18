Prince Harry Engagement “Probably Happening This Year”

Is Prince Harry ready to pop the question to “Suits” actress Meghan Markle? Sources say the fourth in line to the throne has been granted the permission to propose to his California-born girlfriend. According to the Mirror and the Daily Express, a source revealed: “The way it’s going, the engagement will probably happen this year. Harry has got approval from the Queen to propose to Meghan, he’s already had those conversations with Her Majesty. An engagement is imminent.”

