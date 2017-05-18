The Joe and Alex Show
Prince Harry Engagement “Probably Happening This Year”

yoalexrapz
Is Prince Harry ready to pop the question to “Suits” actress Meghan Markle? Sources say the fourth in line to the throne has been granted the permission to propose to his California-born girlfriend. According to the Mirror and the Daily Express, a source revealed: “The way it’s going, the engagement will probably happen this year. Harry has got approval from the Queen to propose to Meghan, he’s already had those conversations with Her Majesty. An engagement is imminent.”

Playlist