Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Loves Pole Dancing

Jennifer Lawrence admits to pole-dancing at her best friend’s birthday party — and she doesn’t regret it. The actress wrote on Facebook: “Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night.” The message appeared on the same day a short video of “The Hunger Games” star letting loose at a strip club in Austria went public.

