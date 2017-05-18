Man Sues Woman After Bad Date

A lot of people are gonna give this guy crap but I say good for him. He took a women out to see Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2 and she ended up texting the whole time. He told her to go outside to text and she ended up never coming back, so now he’s suing for the cost of the movie ticket.

Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

source: fox59

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: