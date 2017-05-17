What Kind of Drunk Are You?

A study published in Clinical Psychological Science shows that there is little switch in character between sober and wasted. And although people tend to become more extroverted after drinking, this is just a louder version of their usual nature. I disagree and think that a lot of people are like Jekyll and Hyde and once they get drunk they turn into another person.



Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Source: esquire

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: