What Happens To “The Bachelor’s” Lauren Bushnell’s $95k Ring Now That She’s Single? We Found Out

Lauren Bushnell must return her engagement ring to ABC now that she and Ben Higgins split. “The Bachelor” couple called off their engagement and sources say Bushnell will return her stunning 95k Neil Lane engagement ring to the show’s network. The show gives former fiancés a brief time window for the ring to be returned to ABC’s producers. After that the ring is given back to jeweler Neil Lane.

Is that a camera? A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

Look at his cute little freckles 🤗 A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Oct 31, 2016 at 1:54pm PDT

