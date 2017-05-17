The Garbage
What Happens To “The Bachelor’s” Lauren Bushnell’s $95k Ring Now That She’s Single? We Found Out

yoalexrapz
Lauren Bushnell must return her engagement ring to ABC now that she and Ben Higgins split. “The Bachelor” couple called off their engagement and sources say Bushnell will return her stunning 95k Neil Lane engagement ring to the show’s network. The show gives former fiancés a brief time window for the ring to be returned to ABC’s producers. After that the ring is given back to jeweler Neil Lane.

