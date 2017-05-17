Taylor Swift Has New Man Meat! Find Out Who:

Taylor Swift has been secretly dating British actor Joe Alwyn. Sources say the “Bad Blood” singer has been keeping the relationship under wraps by wearing disguises while out and about with the rising star. The sources add that she has been also renting a house in North London so she could spend time with the actor (who starred in “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk”). According to the Sun newspaper, “Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship.”

Exclusive: ‘Billy Lynn’ star Joe Alwyn joins Emma Stone in ‘The Favourite’ https://t.co/g6VH9EtT0E pic.twitter.com/S3xvaqNXTX — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 3, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: