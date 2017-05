Zac Efron is set to star as serial killer Ted Bundy in the independent drama “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” The project follows the dysfunctional relationship between Bundy and his long-time girlfriend Liz. Ted Bundy, a killer and rapist of young girls and women who was notoriously charming, was executed in Florida in 1989.

