Nicki Minaj To Launch Charity To Pay Off Student Loans and Tuition

is paying it forward as much she possibly can. After hopping on Twitter to pay the student loans and tuition of random fans, the Queens rapper plans to establish a charity to keep doing so.

The “No Frauds” rapper took to Instagram to show off more receipts of her good deeds. She also mentioned her charitable goals.

“This makes me so happy. [A few from the other day] I’ll do another impromptu payment spree in a month or 2 but pls know that I’m launching my official charity for Student Loans/Tuition Payments VERY SOON!,” she wrote. “You’ll be able to officially sign up! I’ll keep you posted! ””

How real is that?

