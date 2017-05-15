Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Flash’ Star Keiynan Lonsdale Reveals That He’s Bisexual

Check out the actor's powerful message.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment

Keiynan Lonsdale

Source: Getty / Getty


Actor Keiynan Lonsdale is living in his truth.

The Flash star took to Instagram over the weekend and came out as bisexual to his fans. He wrote, “I like to change my hair, I like to take risks with how I dress, I like girls, & I like guys (yes), I like growing, I like learning, I like who I am and I really like who I’m becoming.”

Lonsdale added in the lengthy post, “Not faking sh** anymore, not apologising for falling in love with people no matter their gender. I’ve become bored of being insecure, ashamed, scared… no one should feel like that about themselves, especially when there is so much good life to live. Ya know more & more I see so many young people being their best / truest selves, it’s f****** inspiring… so what have I been waiting for!? Who knows.”

I like to change my hair, I like to take risks with how I dress, I like girls, & I like guys (yes), I like growing, I like learning, I like who I am and I really like who I'm becoming. Spent way too many years hating myself, thinking I was less valuable because I was different.. which is just untrue. A couple years ago I was able to accept myself, & it saved my life, but now I've gotten to a new road block & I feel kind of lost. I gotta take the next step & actually embrace who I am, which is pretty exciting. Not faking shit anymore, not apologising for falling in love with people no matter their gender. I've become bored of being insecure, ashamed, scared… no one should feel like that about themselves, especially when there is so much good life to live. Ya know more & more I see so many young people being their best / truest selves, it's fucking inspiring… so what have I been waiting for!? Who knows. Everyone in their own time. I hope we can all learn to embrace who we are & not judge people who aren't exactly the same as us. The truth is we are all family, we're all one. Just love. Keiy. ❤

A post shared by Keiynan Lonsdale 🥀 (@keiynanlonsdale) on

Fans praised the Australian actor, who has always been quiet about his personal life, in his comment section for his courage and bravery.

Congrats to Keiynan for finding his truth and living in it!

BIVISIBILITY: These Stars Are Bisexual & Proud

12 photos Launch gallery

BIVISIBILITY: These Stars Are Bisexual & Proud

Continue reading BIVISIBILITY: These Stars Are Bisexual & Proud

BIVISIBILITY: These Stars Are Bisexual & Proud

Today is "Celebrate Bisexuality Day," check out a bunch of celebs who have identified as bisexual.

comments – Add Yours
Latest
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’ [VIDEO]
 2 weeks ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 3 weeks ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 2 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 3 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 3 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 4 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 6 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 6 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 6 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 6 months ago
11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 6 months ago
11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 6 months ago
11.02.16
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 7 months ago
10.31.16
Playlist