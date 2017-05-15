Congrats! Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Parrish Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Kevin Hart is about to find out if third time is really a charm.

The comedian and his wife Eniko Parrish announced over the weekend that they are expecting their first child together—Kevin’s third. Eniko took to Instagram on Mother’s Day to announce the big news and even revealed the sex of the child, writing, “I am so ready for our next chapter… Overjoyed! it’s been an amazing experience thus far and I can’t wait for what’s to come.. thank u guys for all of your well wishes. Happy Mother-to-be Day to me! P.S. It’s a boy, straight chillin’ already.”

Kevin also shared the news with his millions of followers, with a series of photos of him and his happy wife. He wrote, “Celebrating Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day.” As you may recall, Kev has two other children from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart.

The news comes just months after the comedian denied claims that he and Eniko were expecting. A lot can happen in six months. Congrats to the beautiful couple!