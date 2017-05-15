Taylor Swift Sent Fan Congratulations Card & Flowers For Graduation Party

A Taylor Swift fan who graduated from the University of Central Florida sent Taylor an invitation to her gradation party. Taylor couldn’t attend, but still congratulated her by sending a car and flowers. The card read, “Hi love, I’m so sad that I can’t make it to your graduation party! The New York theme, the photo booth, it being on the 13th, that’s my kind of party. I’m so proud of you, your hard work and dedication, your excitement and ambition. I’m very lucky that a girl like you cares about me. Sending you my love and hugs and to your family!”

