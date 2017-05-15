Katy Perry To Be Judge On American Idol Reboot

Would you watch?

Katy Perry is in the final stages of negotiating a deal to become the anchor judge on “American Idol.” The official announcement is expected tomorrow (Tuesday). “Idol” execs set their sights on pop star Perry after their bid for Kelly Clarkson went south and she joined “The Voice.” Sources say they will not announce the other 2 judges because ‘Idol’ hasn’t even decided who it wants. Ryan Seacrest will almost certainly be the host, and the other judges will likely be a songwriter and a music producer.

