Teen Runs 500 Festival Mini Marathon in CROCS

Who needs fancy and expensive running shoes? Not this kid! He ran the 500 Festival Mini Marathon in Crocs. He told Fox 59 that the Crocs are effective for running because they don’t cause blisters on your feet,and also keep feet cool. “It’s like having a little fan that’s just streaming air over your foot,”. This kid needs to get sponsored by Crocs immediately.

source: FOX59

