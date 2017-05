Via | HotNewHipHop

In celebration of Paul Pierce’s illustrious 19-year NBA career, the Los Angeles Clippers put together a “Thank You” video highlighting The Truth’s Inglewood, California roots, as narrated by Compton’s own Kendrick Lamar .Pierce grew up playing ball at Inglewood High School before moving on to The University of Kansas and ultimately a lengthy career in Boston. As Kendrick narrates, “Not only did Pierce represent Inglewood, he put all of Los Angeles on his back.”

