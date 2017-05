Speaking about American Idol- Simon Cowell has “no interest” in returning to “American Idol”, though he has been approached to appear in ABC’s reboot. Speaking to Extra’s Terri Seymour on Thursday, Cowell said: “I was asked to do it, and the answer is no.” He added: “I have no interest. My memories are when we first started. It was a different time with Randy, Ryan and Paula. You can’t re-create that.”

