Bow Wow posted an Instagram photo implying he was about to ravel on a private jet, only to be outed that he was traveling commercial. In an interview he somewhat explained what happened. He said, “I love it, because people don’t understand the scientific method to my madness. I’m about to have to the biggest show on WE tv, period. It’s a scientific method to my madness. You gotta just watch the show. Everything’s for the show.”

