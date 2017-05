Kelly Clarkson is joining ‘The Voice”, instead of the show that brought her national fame, “American Idol”. Kelly made the announcement by video chatting with Blake Shelton on his Facebook page. The superstar singers joked they’d been trying to put the deal together for years, but Kelly kept getting pregnant. ‘Idol’ producers wanted Clarkson to be a judge when the show returns on ABC in March 2018. They couldn’t agree on money.

