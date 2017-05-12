Jennifer Aniston Talks “Friends” In 2017

Jennifer Aniston says “Friends” might not have been nearly as successful if it had taken in place in 2017 … instead of 1997. She spoke at length about how technology and social media have evolved over the past couple decades — and why she believes these advances would have completely ruined “Friends”. She “jokingly” said that “if ‘Friends’ was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones. There would be no actual episodes or conversations.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: