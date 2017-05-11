Buster’s Dog House: Help Nala Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Nala find a brand new home!

At 4 years and 1 month old, Nala is a female, spayed shelter dog and can be adopted for a $160 fee.

Nala is full of surprises, and she’s also super lovable. She may not always need a lot of exercise, but she will need a patient owner who loves her for who she is – a fun-loving goofball! She’s ready to enjoy life with you!

Nala is a super goofy, playful girl who is looking for an active home. She plays with exuberance, loves soft toys, and is very sweet and cuddly! Plus, she also loves to give kisses!

The IndyHumane staff would be happy to set up an introduction for families with children or dogs at home and you can learn more about Nala here.