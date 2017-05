“Scandal” is ending after season 7. Sources say the show’s creator Shonda Rhimes is expected to announce the news at ABC’s upfront presentation in New York next week. ‘Scandal’s season 6 has been averaging 5.7 million total viewers, down 20% from season 4 and hitting a series low. Season 7 will air starting in the fall. But here’s some good TV news: “Modern Family” has been renewed for two more seasons by ABC.

