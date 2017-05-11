The Joe and Alex Show
Shark Tank’s Daymond John Had Cancerous Mass Removed

yoalexrapz
“Shark Tank” star and FUBU CEO, Daymond John, recently had a mass removed from his thyroid that turned out to be Stage 2 cancer. He went on “Good Morning America” and said he was out “partying and dancing” two days after having the cancerous mass removed. Now he says, “I am absolutely great. I have to monitor it the rest of my life. You know, I have another half of my thyroid still in, and in the event that it comes back, I’ll be able to fight it. Thyroid is a very slow-growing cancer.”

