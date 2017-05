Paris Hilton claims she invented the selfie. The socialite said in a new interview, “If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it.” She added, “I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera.” Paris also said that she and friend Kim Kardashian “started a whole new genre of celebrity that no one had ever seen before.”

