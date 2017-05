Charlie Sheen was caught on tape threatening to melt his girlfriend’s face during a drunken rant. The “Two and a Half Men” actor was lying low at his Mexican hideout when he flew into a drunken rage over his girlfriend spending $150 on drugstore makeup. He tossed it all into a fire and yelled, “My only regret is your blanking face isn’t in here melting with this blank, you blanking two-dollar wh—r.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: