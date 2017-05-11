The Joe and Alex Show
RUMOR HAS IT: Taylor Swift To Release New Album This Fall

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Taylor Swift has been in hiding “after a rough year” but is getting ready for the release of her new album. Last year the “Bad Blood” singer feuded publicly with Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West over the rapper’s song “Famous”.  Also, Swift broke up with Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston. Sources say she has been trying to stay out of the media of late and even started using a large golf umbrella to avoid being photographed. Allegedly, Swift has been busy working on her new album for the past couple months… and hopes to release it in the fall.

Playlist