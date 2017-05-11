Eliott King
The Best Of The #BowWowChallenge

GQ And Z Zegna Celebration Event Hosted By Nick Jonas - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

I feel like this year has been slow on the challenges…so far.  Today another one blew up as Bow Wow made a fool of himself.  He posted a picture saying he was on a private jet and then immediately was called out by another passenger who spotted him on his regular flight.

 Thus, the #BowWowChallenge was born.  Here’s some of the best of the day!

Even I got in on the action

I imagine this was Bow Wow’s reaction when he knew he messed up and saw himself go viral

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Andre Berto - Post-Fight News Conference

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

