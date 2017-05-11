The Best Of The #BowWowChallenge

I feel like this year has been slow on the challenges…so far. Today another one blew up as Bow Wow made a fool of himself. He posted a picture saying he was on a private jet and then immediately was called out by another passenger who spotted him on his regular flight.

Thus, the #BowWowChallenge was born. Here’s some of the best of the day!

Even I got in on the action

I imagine this was Bow Wow’s reaction when he knew he messed up and saw himself go viral

