LISTEN: Joe And Alex Show Respond To Crazy It Works Lady + THE REMIX

yoalexrapz
Yesterday The Joe and Alex Show talked about how annoying it is to be spammed with messages, group adds, and comments from FB “friends” trying to sell you random products. For some reason unbeknownst to us, a woman felt like we were calling her out personally (even though we never said her name or even knew who she was) and decided to make a heated and NSFW video calling us out (LOL).
Here is our response below PLUS check out the HOT FIRE remix of her crazy unhinged video from DJ Hugh Jeffner:


What listeners had to say about it:

#ItWorks , complaints

Playlist