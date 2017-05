Reese Witherspoon posted a photo to her Instagram, featuring her “Big Little Lies” co-stars Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern, and the caption: “Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies … working on some new lies.” Fans are speculating it must mean we’re getting another season of “Big Little Lies” episodes!

