Sources Say: Chris Rock Cheated On His Wife With Kerry Washington

Sources say that celebrity Chris Rock cheated on his wife with was “Scandal” star, Kerry Washington. The Rolling Stone says that Chris Rock talks about cheating with three women in their cover story: one famous, one semi-famous and one a member of the retail class.” A source told the NY Post: “He was cheating on his wife with Kerry when they were filming the movie, ‘I Think I Love My Wife,’ which was about him, ironically, having fantasies of cheating on his wife. That went on for six months, and she found out.”

