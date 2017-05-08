(PICS) Local Law Enforcement Turn Out To Send Fallen Officers Daughter To Prom

Back in September of 2013 IMPD Officer Rod Bradway was killed in the line of duty while responding to a Domestic dispute at an apartment complex. He entered the apartment where he heard a woman screaming but did not realize the gunman, was hiding behind the door. The two exchanged gunfire. Officer Bradway died from his injuries several hours later. Officer Bradway is credited with saving the life of the woman and child who were inside the apartment. Fast forward to this past Saturday night, Bradway’s daughter Sierra wanted to honor her late father and his memory by taking prom pictures at his grave site. her and her date met with IMPD police Chief Roach for pictures in Crown Hill. Chief Roach posed with Sierra Bradway and her date, Brock Spayd, at the Fallen Officers Memorial and shared in a tweet what he told her date “As our beloved fallen brother Rod Bradway would say ‘Have Sierra home before 9P, sir!'”

Spayd happens to be the son of Marion County Sheriff’s Department captain. Understanding the importance of the night to Sierra, Captain Spayd reached out to IMPD for a call to action. She called for officers to come and honor Rod and to show Sierra that her Blue Line Family will be here to support her, in all that she does.So MCSO Deputies and IMPD Officers answered the call and came out in force to be a part of this surprise photo opportunity with Sierra.

source: wthr

