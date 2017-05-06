Entertainment News
Legendary Lip Sync: Zendaya Does Pristine Bruno Mars Impression [VIDEO]

This might be better than the time Channing Tatum dressed up as Beyonce.

The Art of Elysium Presents Vivienne Westwood & Andreas Kronthaler's 2016 HEAVEN Gala - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Zendaya may have just pulled off one of the most epic moments in Lip Sync Battle history.

This is Zendaya.


This is Bruno Mars.


You can tell the difference, right? We thought we could, too, until today.

A preview for the upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle made us do a double take as Zendaya pulled off such a flawless impression of Bruno that we were 1,000 percent sure we were just watching him perform 24K Magic.


This ranks right up there with that time Channing Tatum brought out Beyoncé and Terrence Howard dressed as Rick James.

Based on this clip alone, there’s no way Zendaya’s not winning this showdown against her Spider-Man Homecoming co-star Tom Holland. You can watch her entire performance Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on MTV.

Zendaya Debuted Her Trendy Clothing Line This Weekend

MUSIC ROUNDUP: Bruno Mars’ Dope ‘That’s What I Like’ Visual, Keyshia Teams Up With Remy & More

Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The Way, Wants Zendaya To Co-Star

Playlist