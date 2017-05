Living legend, Dolly Parton, has recently shared a dark side of her life. The undisputed ‘Queen of Country Music’ is now 71 years old, and has sold more than 100 million records. But she says that she once considered suicide and said her dog saved her from pulling the trigger. She says all of that, plus having her heart broken by a lover outside of her open, long marriage to Carl Dean nearly pushed her over the edge.

