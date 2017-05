Miley Cyrus threw some shade at John Mayer and Ed Sheeran during her Billboard cover story interview. While talking about her upcoming new album and single “Malibu,” Billboard asked if her new album is “pretty singer-songwriter-y, no?” Miley said, “Yeah. But not granola. I don’t listen to Ed Sheeran and John Mayer and stuff.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: