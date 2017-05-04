Buster’s Dog House: Help Cosmo Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Cosmo find a brand new home!

At 1 year and 7 months old, Cosmo is a male, neutered shelter dog and can be adopted for a $160 fee.

Cosmo is the kind of dog who loves to go for a walk around the neighborhood or take a hike through the woods, but he’s also okay just hanging out around the house with you.

He will have fun no matter what you do and is super sweet and loves attention! Plus, he likes to play with both soft toys and tennis balls and he really likes to follow his nose, and would enjoy a daily walk.

Cosmo is looking for a home without cats or young children, but staff can set up an introduction if you have older children or dogs in the home.

You can learn even more about Cosmo here.