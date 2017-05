Brad Pitt has compared his split from Angelina Jolie to ‘a death’, admitting that he is an emotional [idiot] whose heavy drinking helped ruin his marriage. Brad revealed to GQ Magazine that he is sober and in therapy, and says his family has been ‘ripped apart.’ He said, ‘I hit the lottery and I still would waste my time on those hollow pursuits.’ He says that the split was ‘self-inflicted’ and that he has stopped drinking since the split.

