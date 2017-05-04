Miley Cyrus Is Clean From Drugs; Done With Wild-Child Persona And Has NEW MUSIC

I was up late last night reading the new Billboard interview with Miley Cyrus and it had me SO EXCITED. First of all she looked gorgeous and normal and way more chilled out. She talked a lot about getting back to her roots. SECOND OF ALL Miley is going to release a new song on May 11th. The song “Malibu” is off her upcoming album, which she hasn’t title yet. It’s a love song about her fiancé Liam and it’s a “gimmick-free pop-rock unlike anything she has recorded before”. She will have a new album out sometime this year. Miley also explained in the Billboard interview why she stuck her tongue out so much. She said: “I was so ­embarrassed to be on the red carpet and so many of those disgusting ­photographers would tell me to blow a kiss, and that’s not me! I don’t want to blow you a kiss. I didn’t know what to do with my face, so I stuck my tongue out, and it became a rebellious, punk-rock thing.”

