LISTEN: Mom Says Her Son Doesn’t Have To Share His Toys If He Doesn’t Want To

When I was growing up my parents told me I had to share with my brother, friends, family and other kids on the playground. A mom in Oklahoma disagrees and her Facebook post saying her son doesn’t have to share if he doesn’t want to has gone viral. Listen to what you missed below and check out her original Facebook post.

Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

source: foxnews

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: