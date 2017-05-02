The Joe and Alex Show
Fyre Festival Creators Including Ja Rule SUED For $100 MILLION

yoalexrapz
A class action lawsuit has been filed against Billy McFarland and Ja Rule, accusing them of defrauding people who paid to attend the Fyre Festival in the Bahamas. A concertgoer who’s setting up the $100 million lawsuit has called the festival a get-rich-quick scam, saying that Billy and Ja Rule knew months before the event it was going to be a disaster. The suit was filed by celebrity attorney, Mark Geragos, and claims that the two celebrities outright lied about the festival’s accommodations and safety. The suit claims Billy and Ja Rule even warned celebs not to attend in advance, knowing it would be a disaster.

Playlist