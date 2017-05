The first list of performers for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards has been released.

Bruno Mars, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Florida Georgia Line, Lorde, Celine Deion, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Camila Cabello and Nick Minaj are all set to perform. More artists will be added soon. The 2017 Billboard Music Awards air live on Sunday, May 21st at 8:00 p.m. ET. on ABC

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: