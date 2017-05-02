Eliott King
That Escalated Quickly – Katy Perry Makes “Obama Joke”

Eliott King
U.S. President Obama Continues His Push Through Key Swing States In Final Days Before Election

I’m not sure what to make of this.  We might look back at this and be like “Yep, that’s when Katy lost her mind”.  She has appeared to enter a state of “political enlightenment” and conscious of different social issues.  This attitude change is apparent in her song “Chained To The Rhythm”.  But this joke…seemed to come out of nowhere and unprovoked.  While on Facebook live a fan commented that they “missed her old black hair” and then Katy snapped back with this….

Thoughts?

Source:https://hiphollywood.com/2017/05/katy-perry-makes-snarky-barack-obama-joke-and-folks-are-pissed/

